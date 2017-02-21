Bella is a beauty! Just look at that adorable face! Bella is a six year old female Pitbull/Hound mix weighing in at about 70 lbs. This sweet and playful girl loves tennis balls and squeaky toys. Her favorite pastimes include basking in the sun, enjoying her favorite peanut butter stuffed Kong and cuddling up next to her family. Bella is looking for an active owner who enjoys long walks and hikes. This smart girl knows some basic commands and will greatly benefit, as well as bond with her new owner, with additional Positive Behavior Training classes. If you are interested in meeting Bella, please contact gina@ourcompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 x302.

P.S. Save the Date… the Easter Egg Hunt is coming up on April 15th at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor!