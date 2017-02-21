Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of ‘A UNITED KINGDOM’

Want to see an advance screening of Fox Searchlight’s A UNITED KINGDOM on Wednesday, Feb 22 at 7pm at Bow Tie Palace? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

About A UNITED KINGDOM:



A UNITED KINGDOM is the true story of the forbidden love of King Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a white woman from London, which caused an international uproar when they decided to marry in the late 1940s just as apartheid was being introduced into South Africa. It was a decision that altered the course of African history.

This film is rated PG-13 for some language including racial epithets and a scene of sensuality. Parental guidance is suggested.

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)