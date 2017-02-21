David Cassidy Reveals He’s Suffering From Dementia

Singer David Cassidy says he is fighting dementia. The star whose career began with the 1970’s TV show The Partridge Family recently told fans that he was on a farewell tour.

Over the weekend, TMZ posted a video from a show over the weekend in which Cassidy seems to be unable to recall lyrics and maintain his balance.

The same condition struck his mother and grandfather prompting the 66-year-old singer to tell People magazine, “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming.”

The former teen idol has been an active supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association, auctioning off some of his old costumes to benefit the group after his mother, Evelyn Ward, died in 2012 at the age of 89. Recently, Cassidy was forced to auction off a house and other memorabilia as part of bankruptcy and divorce proceedings.