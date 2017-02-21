Apple Pie For Breakfast?

Yup, have your pie and stay on track with nutrition goals too. This recipe is a favorite of mine and I never thought it would be so very filling. Try it today.

Apple pie breakfast smoothie:

1 Apple, red, 1 Banana 1/4 tsp Cinnamon, I throw in a bit of nutmeg too and a handful of almonds and seeds. 3/4 cup Greek yogurt, nonfat 1/2 cup Milk, nonfat ( I use almond milk)

zap it in your blender until it is smooth. I have been using this recipe in my Nutri-Bullet and I am not hungry until about 1pm!

Share your shakes, and smoothie recipes with me here jdylan@cbs.com