Dr. Ducharme’s Blog Our Aging Brains February 20, 2017

I know I am not alone when I tell you that sometimes I find myself standing in the basement trying to recall what I came done there to get. Other times I have gone to get something in a room, done several other things and forgotten to retrieve whatever it was I had planned on getting. Most people over 40 will tell you of similar experiences. Many of us have wondered at that point if we are developing dementia. Generally, the answer is no. These behaviors are a normal part of aging.

An article by R. Peters in the Postgrad Medical Journal points out that aging causes changes to the brain size, vasculature, and cognition. The brain shrinks with increasing age and there are changes at all levels from molecules to morphology. Incidence of stroke, white matter lesions, and dementia also rise with age, as does level of memory impairment and there are changes in levels of neurotransmitters and hormones.

A child’s brain has twice as many synapses as an adult’s brain. In a process called pruning, the neural connections that are used and reinforced most often—like those used for language—are strengthened, while the ones that are not utilized as much fizzle and die.

In our mid 20’s the regions in the frontal lobe that are responsible for judgment, planning, weighing risks and decision-making finally finish developing. A twenty-something’s brain has reached its peak in terms of performance.

An interesting blog on the Canyon Ranch website notes that from your mid 40s to late 50s, your reasoning skills slow down a bit. In a group of people who were first tested on various mental abilities when they were 45–49 years old, reasoning skills declined by 3.6 percent over 10 years, according to research in the British Medical Journal. The middle-age participants also experienced fading sharpness in memory and verbal fluency—the ability to say words quickly in a specific category. On the upside, other measures of cognition—such as moral decision-making, regulating emotions and reading social situations—have been shown to improve beginning with middle age. Experts suspect that simply living life and gaining experience deserves some of the credit. (Bonus fact: Starting at around age 40, people tend to remember positive images more than negative ones—a trend that continues until at least age 80.)

We do know that protective factors that reduce cardiovascular risk, namely regular exercise, a healthy diet, and low to moderate alcohol intake, seem to aid the aging brain as does increased cognitive effort in the form of education or occupational attainment. A healthy life both physically and mentally may be the best defense against the changes of an aging brain.

Just as working out at the gym strengthens your muscles, keeping your mind engaged seems to increase the brain’s vitality and may build its reserves of brain cells and connections. Here are a few tips to help you maintain your best cognitive functioning as you age: