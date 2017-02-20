Alessia Cara Featured Artist

Canadian Alessia Cara is our WRCH Artist of the week. She started to play guitar at ten years old and started to get noticed when she was 15; She took a different route to getting her record deal. According to her website, after High School she invested a year in music instead of heading straight to college. She got noticed by creating acoustic covers of current hits and posting them on Youtube. It did the trick because she ended up getting a record deal on Def Jam records. She hit top ten this week in the Mediabase24/7 music charts. Here is her hit.

Allessia’s Wikipedia Bio HERE

Allessia’s Personal Website http://www.alessiacara.com