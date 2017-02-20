A Song That Speaks To Maeve’s Heart

February 20, 2017 7:00 PM By Dean Richards

Maeve from Meriden came out of a very unhealthy relationship and thought she would never find love again. According to what she told me, it was a bad situation. Then she found Dylan from Southington on line. She told me on the PillowTalk love lines that they have been through a lot together. Through it all, he has been her heart, her soul, her rock, her everything…her angel.

That’s why the song Halo by Beyonce’ resonates with her. She says the words in the song mean a lot to her.

Thanks for sharing your story Maeve on PillowTalk. Glad to hear that things are working out for you!

