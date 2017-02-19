This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

February 19, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock!   After the President’s Day weekend, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary Tuesday at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 BONUS –  You’ll win a pair of tickets to The Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic With special guests Fitz & The Tantrums & James Arthur August 2nd at Xfinity Theater in Hartford. Tickets go on sale Friday 10am through LiveNation.com!

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –  You’ll win a pair of tickets to The Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo LIVE –  Friday, March 17th at the Bushnell in Hartford.

You’ll also win 4 tickets to the 70th Annual Connecticut Home & Remodeling  Show March 3rd – 5th at the CT Convention Center in Hartford.

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… Sugru Moldable Glue!  Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Arbors of Hop Brook at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by Green Pasture Meats!

P.S. ‘Tis the Season… Storm Center is open 24/7 and it couldn’t be easier.  No need to wait till the end of the weather forecast.  Check on your school anytime with your computer or smart phone at http://www.WRCH.com!

