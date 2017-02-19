Spotlite: The Village for Families & Children/VITA

Laura O’Keefe from The Village for Families & Children discussed their program VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance)

The Village and United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut are partnering to offer the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which provides free tax preparation services for individuals and families earning up to $54,000 per year in the Greater Hartford, Enfield, Manchester and Windham communities.

Would you like trustworthy, no cost help with your tax return? If your household income was up to $54,000, you can file your taxes fast and free with an IRS-certified VITA volunteer. Last year, we helped working people in central and northeastern Connecticut receive over 29 million dollars in federal refunds and credits. Dial 2-1-1, option 3 or visit 211ct.org to see if you qualify and make an appointment near you. Or, if you made up to $62,000, file online at MyFreeTaxes-Dot-Com. That’s 211ct.org for appointments or myfreetaxes.com

Free online self-preparation and tax help is also available for people earning up to $62,000/year at myfreetaxes.com.

There are about 20 VITA sites throughout the central CT region. Filers call 2-1-1 and press “3” to schedule an appointment (2-1-1 is a free, multilingual information and referral hotline, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week). They can also visit www.211ct.org to schedule an appointment online.

View site locations and hours here> (Appointments are required to receive services)

Click Here for What to bring to your appointment>

The Village for Children and Families/VITA