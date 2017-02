This video had me mesmerized. People building walls and doors inside houses using bricks that look an awful lot like something that most of us played with as kids! These sturdy blocks can be used to make one room into two, or build an entirely separate room!

They have folding doors that slide right into place and these things just look like a lot of fun to play with whether you need them for serious business or not. Click here to check out the video, I promise you’ll want some too!