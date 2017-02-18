New Recipe, New Gadget, Instant Pot Pho!

February 18, 2017 12:00 PM By Leia

I kept seeing articles and recipes involving this “instant pot” and I wondered to myself if this was a kitchen gadget I might be missing out on. After all I have all the good stuff, the juicer, the processor, the spiralizer, cake pop maker, well you get the point. I was lucky enough to get one of THESE for my birthday this year and a few weeks later I’m loving playing with it!

I love my crock pot of course and nothing beats the feeling of coming home to a lovely smelling house and dinner ready to go. This pressure cooker thing is just like that, only it cuts the time down so much I cant even explain how it works! You can have slow cooked dinner on the table in an hour, and I’m still baffled about it! The first recipe I found was one that caught my eye for the magical word “pho”. If you’ve ever had it you know what I mean. I’ve loved this Vietnamese soup for years and until now I was pretty sure I didnt have the time or means to try making it myself. This might be something you want to try too! Click here to check out the recipe!

