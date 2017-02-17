What is Your Work Stress?

71% of people say they’re stressed OUT at work!
This survey asked what the biggest work stressors are for you?? .
So what’s making everyone SO stressed?
Here are the top 10 answers…
1. Deadlines, 30%.
2. Their job’s life-or-death implications for another person, 17%. Police, Doctors , firefighters, EMT’s etc…
3. Competitiveness, 10%.
4. Physical demands, 8%.
5. Working in the public eye, 8%.
6. Growth potential, 7%.
7. Risk of dying on the job, 7%.
8. Hazards we encounter, 5%.
9. Meeting the public, 4%.
10. Travel, 3%.