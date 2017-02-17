What is Your Work Stress?

71% of people say they’re stressed OUT at work!

This survey asked what the biggest work stressors are for you?? .

So what’s making everyone SO stressed?

Here are the top 10 answers…

1. Deadlines, 30%.

2. Their job’s life-or-death implications for another person, 17%. Police, Doctors , firefighters, EMT’s etc…

3. Competitiveness, 10%.

4. Physical demands, 8%.

5. Working in the public eye, 8%.

6. Growth potential, 7%.

7. Risk of dying on the job, 7%.

8. Hazards we encounter, 5%.

9. Meeting the public, 4%.

10. Travel, 3%.

