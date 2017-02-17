The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by:

MUSIC:

Ariana Grande performs Friday night 7:30pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $59.95-$129.95. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711.

It’s great Jazz at Infinity Hall in Hartford all weekend: Friday features guitarist Bernie Williams at 8:30pm – Tickets $60-$80… Saturday at 8pm it’s Maceo Parker – Tickets $49-$74 and Sunday at 7:30pm Keiko Matsui – Tickets $39-$64… 866-666-6306 or http://www.infinityhall.com

At Foxwoods enjoy Ashanti & Ja Rule Friday 8pm in the Fox Theater. Tickets $55-$70. Rascal Flatts takes the stage at the Grand Theater Friday 8pm. Tickets $75-$150. KC & the Sunshine Band play the Fox Theater Sunday 7pm. Tickets $55. You can also enjoy FREE SHOWS at the Atrium Bar. Friday at 8pm it’s Morris Day & the Time. Saturday it’s Taylor Dayne at 8pm! http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

The Beatles: A Magical History Tour stops at the Great Cedar Exhibition Hall at Foxwoods through February 5, 2017. See the largest collection of Beatles memorabilia. Tickets Adults $15.95, Seniors & Vets $13.95 and Children 6-18 $10.95. http://www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

THEATER:

“The Book of Mormon” is back at the Bushnell in Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $36.50-$122.50. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

Eugene O’Neill’s “A Moon for the Misbegotten” plays Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through March 5th. Tickets $30-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

“Sunset Baby” by Dominique Morisseau ends Sunday at TheaterWorks, 233 Pearl St., Hartford. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $65, $15 for student rush seats.

“The Seven Year Itch” begins a run at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin and runs through March 18th. Tickets $30. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

“George & Gracie: The Early Years” is a nostalgic look back at the Husband and Wife comedy team at Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury now through March 5th. Tickets $39-$57. www.sevenangelstheatre.org or 203-757-4676.

Jay Pharoah (former SNL Cast Member) brings laughs to Hartford Funny Bone Comedy Club in Manchester Friday and Saturday at 7:30 & 10pm. Tickets $23. www.hartfordfunnybone.com or 860-432-8600.

EVENTS:

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters stop at the XL Center Saturday at 2 & 7pm. Tickets $20-$103. A Magic Pass ($22) allows you on the court before the game to take selfies, learn tricks and meet the players. www.xlcenter.com

Dream of being an Architect or Marine Biologist? Head to Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium Saturday through Monday for LEGO weekend. Lego Experts build the ocean. You provide the creatures (with expert help) for $5. Choose a jellyfish, shark, sting ray, turtle and more! Admission also required. www.maritimeaquarium.org

Take in a little circus… Isaac Newton’s Little Apple Circus comes to the Oddfellows Playhouse in Middletown Saturday at 2pm for a 50 minute performance. Tickets $10 Adults, $5 Kids, $20 per family. www.oddfellows.org

It’s Craft Sippin’ in New Britain at the New Britain Museum of American Art Friday beginning at 6pm. Taste offerings from local and national breweries, enjoy live music and purchase treats from Whey Station, NoRa Cupcakes and more! $35 ($30 for museum members) 860-229-0257 or nbmaa.org/event/4th-annual-craft-sippin-in-new-britain

Mount Southington hosts it’s Winter Carnival and Cardboard Box Race Saturday. Register your creation by 11am. Decorated boxes judged at 3pm. Racing begins at 4pm. Food, face painting and entertainment too! www.mountsouthington.com

Tropical Sunsation Week kicks off Saturday at Mystic Aquarium and Institute for Exploration. Enjoy live music, hula lessons, a beach party, colorful crafts and more! Free to Aquarium Members or with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org or 860-572-5955.

See the Wolf Pack skate Sunday vs. the Thunderbirds at 5pm at XL Center in Hartford. Tickets $10-$47. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

The Connecticut River Museum in Essex hosts its 23rd Annual Holiday Train Show Saturday through Monday. Check out more trains and scenery than ever before including a 26 operational model train layout with a scavenger hunt. There is also an American Flyer and Lionel Train layout designed for toddlers! Adult Admission is $10, $8 for Seniors, $6 for children 6-12. http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

