Flashback Friday: 1968 – Mister Rogers & The Basketball Hall of Fame

February 17, 2017 3:07 PM By Chuck Taylor

It was February 1968 that Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood first aired on National Educational Television, the predecessor to PBS.

And on February 17th, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame opened in Springfield, Mass.

The Winter Olympics wrapped up in Grenoble, France. Norway took home the most medals.

 

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for February 17, 1968.

#5 – Dionne Warwick – (Theme From) Valley of the Dolls

#4 – The Temptations – I Wish It Would Rain

#3 – Classics IV – Spooky

#2 – The Lemon Pipers – Green Tambourine

#1 – Paul Mauriat & His Orchestra – Love Is Blue (L’amour Est Bleu)

 

