Drink My Coffee With What?

A straw.

Yes, it is true coffee is bad for your teeth so you may grab a straw and try your best to enjoy your favorite bevy in the morning. But then you see on your social media feed the dangers of straws. It’s true most plastic straws leach BPA which ups your chances of cancer and diabetes. I just found this article in Women’s Health magazine’s January/February issue that says we can have our coffee and our health too (and whiter teeth). Introducing the coffee straw. BPA free and made from silicone to be reusable, Kofie Straw is $15 for two at Koffiestraw.com I drink a ton of coffee and tea so I just ordered this!