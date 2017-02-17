Drink My Coffee With What?

February 17, 2017 10:22 AM By Joan Dylan

A straw.

Yes, it is true coffee is bad for your teeth so you may grab a straw and try your best to enjoy your favorite bevy in the morning.  But then you see on your social media feed the dangers of straws. It’s true most plastic straws leach BPA which ups your chances of cancer and diabetes.  I just found this article in Women’s Health magazine’s January/February issue that says we can have our coffee and our health too (and whiter teeth).   Introducing the coffee straw. BPA free and made from silicone to be reusable, Kofie Straw is $15 for two at Koffiestraw.com I drink a ton of coffee and tea so I just ordered this!

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join the Banana Bike Team
Yeah It's a Snow Day!

Listen Live