All He Has Ever Wanted

February 17, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Matt and Sandra from Newington have both been married to others before. They have been through a lot. They have ready made families including three songs and a daughter from their previous marriages. All the children have met each other and so far they are getting along just fine. Matt and Sandra found each other on line. The first time they talked on the phone the conversation lasted an hour and a half.

Matt wants Sandra to know she has made such a difference in his life. He loves her and she is everything that he has ever wanted.

More Than Words by Extreme is the song that says it best.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join the Banana Bike Team
Yeah It's a Snow Day!

Listen Live