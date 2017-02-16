Our Companions Pets of the Month – Brody & Squizzle!

Susan Linker from Our Companions popped in with two beauties today… let’s meet them!

Meet Brody!

This handsome 6-year-old Hound mix is an easygoing, social, and mellow pup who is so ready to find his forever home. Brody is exceptionally dog social and has made many new buddies at our Sanctuary. He is great with adult visitors and is a happy, healthy, well-mannered pup. Brody would do best in an adult household or one with teenagers, as he has decided that little humans are not for him! Brody loves taking long walks, playing with his friends, and spending time loving up on his people. For more information about this awesome pup, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

This is Squizzle!

She is sweet, gentle and full of vivacious charm! Her name is an Australian term that means to “take a peek.” She has a wonderfully curious nature and is always trying to take a squizzle at something that interests her! She enjoys starting her day with conversation, politely responding when addressed. Her favorite place is in a lap and she’s very well-mannered in her scratching habits, using only her post. This inquisitive and very friendly beauty likes to be in the middle of things and is always happy to socialize! She is even friendly when she’s sleeping … if disturbed with a pet, she’ll give a friendly little hello. While Squizzle loves people, she isn’t enthusiastic about sharing her home with other animals and needs to be your one and only. If you’d like to learn more about this very loving 9 year old girl, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org.

P.S. The Annual Easter Egg Hunt to benefit Our Companions is coming up Saturday, April 15th 11am-2:30pm at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington! Mark your calendar… more info soon!