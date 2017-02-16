Mix Up At A Random Starbucks Leads To Romance

It was October of 2010 just before 5pm. Mira was living in East Hartford. But on this day she found herself shopping at a plaza in Southington. After shopping she thought she would quench her thirst by stopping into a nearby, or as she referred to it “a random Starbucks” for a cup of coffee.

While in line she got her beverage mixed up with the guy behind her by the name of Eric. He said to her, “You’re kinda cute. I’ll buy you another.”

Mira told me on the PillowTalk love lines that “he had this hideous green tea or something.”

In the midst of getting things straighten out, you might say their cups runneth over and they sat down and began to talk. They ended up closing the place at 9pm. If you are keeping track, their conversation lasted 4 hours.

Mira and Eric plan to marry on June 18th of this year. They are planning a wedding, they have purchased what is for them a “new” home, they are renovating it and Mira just started a new job. Other than that, not too much is going on. Mira wouldn’t have it any other way. Congratulations to both of you and thank you for sharing your wonderful story on PillowTalk.

Mira’s message to her fiance, ” I love you and can’t wait to marry you.” The song she requested is by Iz.