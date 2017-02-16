Michael Bolton, As A Singing Barista!

February 16, 2017 6:10 AM By Leia

There usually isn’t anything overwhelmingly exciting about picking up your coffee at the local shop. Place your order, wait for your name or type of coffee to be called out, go grab it at the counter.

However, for a group of unsuspecting customers recently they got much more than they were expecting when they were not only handed their coffee, but sung to, by Michael Bolton himself! Who among us wouldn’t get a bit of a rush out of Michael Bolton singing us our coffee order? I know I wouldn’t mind starting my day like that! Check out the video!

