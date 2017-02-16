American Girl Doll Includes First Boy Doll Today!

American Girl is making a big move towards diversity , as the company release it’s first boy character Today Feb 16th, Logan Everett! Logan is a brown-haired musician who plays the drums alongside his girl pal Tenney Grant, a singer-songwriter from Nashville. Julie Parks, a company spokesperson, says, “We do an enormous amount of research with girls and their parents, and the one thing we’ve heard loud and clear is a desire for more – specifically more characters and stories from today – more experiences, more diversity, and more interests, and a boy doll has been a top request for quite some time now.” At first I thought but the company is called American GIRL doll… but then I remembered Ken doll with barbies and I got it. I mean, I didn’t play with Barbies a ton while growing up but when I went to a friends house and there was Barbie and a Ken doll it was way better.