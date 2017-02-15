Why Do You Think Lunch Was Arranged?

Debbie and Ray’s relationship started in the workplace. They each worked for different companies. On a visit to Debbie’s company, Ray saw and admired Debbie from afar while she was doing inventory in a closet.

Ray’s boss arranged for Debbie and Ray to meet for lunch. He even offered to pay for it. Up until that time Ray had been dating his bosses daughter. I asked Debbie why Ray’s boss would arrange a lunch for the two of them. She told me that she really didn’t have an explanation for it.

I guess you could say that the arranged lunch turned out rather well. Debbie and Ray from Enfield have been married 35 years. And after all this time Debbie says that she loves Ray truly, madly, deeply.