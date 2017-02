Chizza, Chicken + Pizza = Chizza

Thank you Kentucky Fried Chicken for making a food fusion so amazing it has created a new word.

Chizza is a pizza with KFC fried chicken as the crust. Then they throw on marinara sauce, cheese, and toppings on it. Chizza.

KFC rolled this masterpiece out in India and the Phillipines but, the expansion is ON! They are moving into other Asian countries now, could North America be next??

Please?? Are you listening KFC?????

