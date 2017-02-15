John Legend‘s Baby Going On Tour

John Legend was doing a Facebook Live session and casually mentioned his baby girl was going on her first concert tour. Yes, Legend’s daughter with Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone, will be joining him on his upcoming Darkness And Light Tour.  Legend said the awesome part of this tour is my family is coming along.  This will be Luna’s first tour. She’ll be there, so I won’t have to spend a lot of time away from my family.  Legend went on to explain that the working  subtitle of the tour is: Darkness And Light Tour: Luna’s First Tour. When the fans asked about more babies Chrissy Teigen jumped in and said oh yes, a boy next time. Sounds like they better get a bigger tour bus!

