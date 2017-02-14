Valentine’s Day Outlawed In Pakistan

In Pakistan, Valentine’s Day is seen by some as amoral and an appropriation of Western culture.

The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan’s capital issued the order Monday banning the celebration of Valentine’s Day across the country ‘with immediate effect.’ The order prohibits the display of advertisements on electronic and print media that reference Valentine’s Day, bans the sale of associated merchandise and states that the day cannot be celebrated in “any public space or government building.”

Valentine’s Day tends not to be celebrated widely across the country, however in recent years, various companies have used the event to promote their products. In the first week of February, vendors start selling heart-shaped balloons and the price of red roses increases. In Islamabad’s markets Monday, florists standing amid large heart-shaped garlands of roses and bouquets of daffodils and jasmine were worried about the effects of the ban.