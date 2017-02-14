Mittsi is a natural-born lap cat with so much love to give! She adores nothing more than snuggling with her people, being petted and enjoying her kitty treats! She’s healthy with a good appetite and an uncanny internal alarm clock – she’ll be happy to alert you when it’s mealtime! When it’s playtime, Mittsi especially likes anything involving catnip and also loves having her sleek coat brushed. This affectionate beauty is a bit timid with loud noises and other animals and she’s so hoping to be your one and only and absolute best friend! If you’d like to learn more about this lovely 10 year old girl, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org