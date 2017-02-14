No Way! Rosé??

The fastest growing wine category in America is Rosé! I have to say it brings back memories of wine mixers and high school! But no, this is a new category that even seasoned wine snobs are applauding. Here are the top picks for American, full bodied Winter worthy picks according to Sommelier Diane McMartin: La Crema Saralee’s Vineyard Pinot Noir Rosé! It is out of Sonoma County and McMartin says, “Its a more crisp version of traditional earthy Pinot noir.” She promises that it goes great with roasted veggies.