No Way! Rosé??

February 14, 2017 10:30 AM By Joan Dylan

The fastest growing wine category in America is Rosé!  I have to say it brings back memories of wine mixers and high school! But no, this is a new category that even seasoned wine snobs are applauding.  Here are the top picks for American, full bodied Winter worthy picks according to Sommelier Diane McMartin: La Crema Saralee’s Vineyard Pinot Noir Rosé!  It is out  of Sonoma County and McMartin says,  “Its a more crisp version of traditional earthy Pinot noir.”  She promises that it goes great with roasted veggies.

