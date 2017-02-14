Valentine Dedication With A Dual Purpose

February 14, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Thank you to all the friends, lovers and listeners who chose to open up their hearts and share dedications on the Valentine’s Day edition of PillowTalk. West Hartford, Bristol, Waterbury, New Britain, Vernon, Norwich, Chester, Torrington, Holyoke, Portland, East Hartford, Litchfield, Berlin, Manchester, Bloomfield, Terryville and other towns throughout the tri-state area turned to PillowTalk to keep their love and romance alive.
Among the highlights:

A gentleman by the name of “T” from Holyoke, MA called to dedicate a song to his wife Linda while they were driving back from a romantic Valentine dinner. They were fixed up by T’s children and Linda’s cousin who were friends. They kept telling T that they had a nice single lady they wanted to fix him up with. He finally gave in. They went out to dinner on their first date at a nearby restaurant. T knew she was the one when she was willing to share the same scorpion bowl without any hesitation. They have been married for about 11 years. T talks about his reasons for making a PillowTalk dedication below…listen.

