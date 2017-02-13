The Stars Allign For Judges Of “The Voice”

February 13, 2017 10:32 AM By Joan Dylan

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 will get his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood.  The producers at The Walk Of Fame say his fans have been constantly checking by phone and email and asking, “When will you recognize Adam?”

Well, it is happening coming up February 10th, in L.A. and everyone is invited. Oh, guess who else will be there getting a star of his own?  Levine’s “The Voice” teammate Blake Shelton! I guess critics were wrong when they said doing another talent show wasn’t a great idea. Looks like it worked out for these two.   The dedication celebration for Levine will take place at 11:30 a.m.  and the event will be live-streamed on walkoffame.com.

