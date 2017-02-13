GRAMMY Photo Recap: Behind the Scenes with Music’s Biggest Artists

Chance received some pretty high praise for Grammy victories. February 13, 2017 8:21 AM
By Annie Reuter

The 2017 GRAMMY Awards were the place to be Sunday night (Feb. 12) in Los Angeles. While newcomers Chance the Rapper and Maren Morris went home big winners, Adele who received a GRAMMY for Song Of The Year with “Hello” and the coveted Album of the Year for 25 (and staged two touching performances onstage), was the champion of the night.

Most music fans watched the awards show from home on their televisions, but some musicians in attendance gave a special behind-the-scenes peek through social media. Several artist accounts gave music lovers a glimpse of what it was like backstage and in the front row for music’s biggest night.Here are some of the best Instagram posts of the 2017 GRAMMYs:

Rap royalty. Congrats on your third GRAMMY win, @chancetherapper!

A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on

This one 👸❤🤘killin it tonight like girls do

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

Me and my Benny #grammys2017

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

🤖🤖

A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

Love these peeps so much. @faithhill @thetimmcgraw #grammys

A photo posted by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) on

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

#GRAMMYs

A video posted by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

GRAMMY nominees @badgalriri and @carrieunderwood enjoying the #GRAMMYs together! Who are you watching tonight's show with?

A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on

Best seats in the house for a certain special performer! 😉Be sure to keep watching the #GRAMMYs on @cbstv!

A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on

