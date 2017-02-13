Getting An Early Start On Valentine’s Day

Becky and daughter Rachel from Middlefield had PillowTalk on their radio as they worked in the kitchen and bonded together.Listen to Becky’s message to her daughter by clicking on the “Play” arrow below. Robin also wanted to send the same song Valentine to his wife Hazel. Both Robin and Hazel had been in two major relationships before they met, dated and married. According to Robin, the third time was the charm.

Becky's message for her daughter

Barbara from Carmel, NY reached out with Valentine’s Day wishes to Paul in Boston to wish him a “very happy Valentine’s Day” with a song by Rose Royce.

Alan from West Hartford and Heidi from Newington have been together for about two years. They met while attending night school. Alan called to wish Heidi “A Very Happy Valentine’s Day.” Alan wants to be her Soul Provider.

Make a PillowTalk dedication to your Valentine tonight on PillowTalk beginning at 8pm