The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by:

Valentine’s Day is next week… and many couples prefer to avoid crowded restaurants and enjoy an exquisite meal at home.

Stop by The Farm Store at Maple Hill Farms in Bloomfield, CT on Saturday from 9am-12noon for exceptional Vermont raised beef Rib Eye and NY Strip steaks from Green Pasture Meats.

MUSIC:

O Town performs Friday night 8:00 in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun. Wolf Den Shows are FREE. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711.

Buster Poindexter makes it Hot, Hot Hot at Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday 8pm. Tickets $45. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795

ABBA Mania is Friday and Saturday nights 8:00 at the Palace Theater, Waterbury. Enjoy all the music of your favorite 70’s band. Tickets $25-$75. 203-346-2000 or http://www.palacetheaterct.org

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra performs Symphonic Love Potions Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm in the Belding Theater at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $$38-$72. Enjoy music from Don Juan, Romeo & Juliet and more! 860-987-5900 or http://www.hartfordsymphony.org

The Beatles: A Magical History Tour stops at the Great Cedar Exhibition Hall at Foxwoods through February 5, 2017. See the largest collection of Beatles memorabilia. Tickets Adults $15.95, Seniors & Vets $13.95 and Children 6-18 $10.95. http://www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

THEATER:

TOMMY: The Rock Opera at The Warner Theatre in Torrington through Sunday. 860-489-7180 http://www.warnertheatre.org

William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors plays Hartford Stage through Sunday… Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

Eugene O’Neill’s A Moon for the Misbegotten starts at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford this week and runs through March 5th. Tickets $30-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

“SUNSET BABY” by Dominique Morisseau continues through Feb. 19 at TheaterWorks, 233 Pearl St., Hartford. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $65, $15 for student rush seats.

Comedian Tom Cotter (America’s Got Talent) comes to COMIX at Mohegan Sun Friday 8pm and Saturday at 8pm and 11:30pm. Tickets $25-$55. 860-862-7000 – info@comixcomedy.com

Hollywood at the Bijou film series features Our Valentine’s Day presentation, “SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN” from 1952 and starring Debbie Reynolds and Gene Kelly – in Technicolor on film, not video plus classic cartoons and an episode of “Flash Gordon” Friday at 7pm & Saturday at 1 & 7pm at The Bristol Historical Society – 98 Summer Street, Bristol. $3.00 donation – all ages – refreshments and popcorn also available. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organizations – “The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum” and “The Bristol Historical Society” **Check out the cast photo and poster at the bottom of this report! 860-583-6309 or http://www.preservehollywood.org (See the original movie poster and photo of the cast below!) CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER

More Love on the big screen… Casablanca, one of the most romantic movies of all-time runs Sunday through Valentine’s Day at Cinestudio. Tickets $10. www.cinestudio.org

EVENTS:

UConn Women go for win #99 in a row and host the SMU Mustangs Saturday 2pm at Gampel Pavilion. http://www.uconnhuskies.com

Dream of the water with the CMTA Hartford Boat Show Friday thru Sunday at the CT Convention Center. Friday Noon to 8pm, Satudday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Admission is $10 for one day or $18 for a 2-day pass. http://www.hartfordboatshow.com

Bring your ear plugs for Monster Jam at XL Center in Hartford Saturday at 1pm and 7pm and Sunday at 1pm. Tickets $15-$55. www.XLCenter.com

The 91st Annual Jumpfest returns to Salisbury this weekend at Satre Ski Hill. Watch target jumping beginning Friday at 7pm followed by human dogsled races. Saturday it’s juniors early then the big jumpers! $15 to compete. 12 and under are free. www.jumpfest.org or 860-850-0080

It’s a Doll & Me Tea Saturday 1pm at the Noah Webster House in West Hartford. Bring your best doll or stuffed animal for crafts, games, tea, lemonade, and make homemade Valentines too! Ages 6-11 – $25 per child. ($5 less for museum members) 860-521-5362 or http://www.noahwebster.yapsody.com

Children can also make their own Victorian Valentines at the New England Carousel Museum in Bristol Sunday at noon. $5 per child. $6 per adult. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

The Cupid Made Me Run road race and Chocolate Chip Stroll are Saturday beginning at 10:00am and followed by the 13th Annual Willimantic Chocolate Festival! 860-423-6389 or http://www.windhamarts.org

There are many Valentine’s and Singles Dances around the state this weekend or celebrate George Washington’s 285th Birthday at the George Washington Birthday Ball Saturday 7pm at Keeney Memorial Cultural Center in Wethersfield with authentic 18th century dancing! $10 includes bottled water. BYOB. 860-529-7656 or http://www.wethersfieldhistory.org

The Connecticut River Museum in Essex hosts its 23rd Annual Holiday Train Show Saturday through February 20th. Check out more trains and scenery than ever before including a 26 operational model train layout with a scavenger hunt. There is also an American Flyer and Lionel Train layout designed for toddlers! Adult Admission is $10, $8 for Seniors, $6 for children 6-12. http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

Green Pasture Meats are now available at Maple Hill Farms, 12 Burr Road in Bloomfield Saturdays 9 – NOON. When preparing food for your family, you have a choice…serve meat from some factory farm somewhere, or local cuts from farmers you know. At Green Pasture Meats, our beef, pork, lamb and poultry is sourced from over 40 Vermont family farm partners who are committed to humanely raised livestock that is 100% antibiotic and growth hormone free. For more info visit the website at http://www.greenpasturemeats.com