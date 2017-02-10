Poll: Facebook and Politics Parting Ways?

It looks like Social Media, especially Facebook has been ruined by political talk, bashing, fake news facts and arguments that are downright ugly. For those that are serious about fact checking and healthy open debates on politics, it can also be argued that politics have been ruined by social media! I for one would love to see an all new social media page called Pollibook that is strictly for those that want to spend all day debating politics while the rest of us can go back to cute animal pictures and what’s happening with our work and families. Take the poll below!