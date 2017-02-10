Listeners Weather The Storm With Warm PillowTalk Love Messages

It’s such a pleasure to listen to the variety of circumstances PillowTalk listeners find themselves in. For example Ali from Hartford is only five or six months into a new relationship with Sam from Glastonbury. They met through mutual friends. Some of her co-workers knew about this guy and fixed her up with Sam. Click on the “Play” arrow to hear Ali’s message. Jason Mraz is one of Ali’s favorites.

Ali's In A Good Mood

On the other side of that coin is Bob and his wife Lenore from Columbia. Bob tells me that with Lenore it has been 48 years of wedded bliss and that he loves her even more now…Still Happy Together.

Doris and Bob in Newington have been married 53 years. Doris wanted to play Bobby Helms for her “favorite Valentine”. Coincidentally, my parents first names were Doris and Bob. They must be watching over me.

It will be 32 years of marriage in May for Jim and Ruth of Salem. They met through a dating service long before computers and the internet. Jim loves Ruth very much. Undercover Angel by Alan O’Day has special meaning and a message.