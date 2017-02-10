Flashback Friday: 1996 – Chess Champ Kasparov Loses To A Computer

February 10, 2017 3:09 PM By Chuck Taylor

It was 21 years ago this week in Philadelphia, that Deep Blue, the IBM computer, defeated chess champion Garry Kasparov for the first time. One week later, Kasparov got his revenge, winning the second match against the computer.

It was also when the Telecommunications Act of 1996 was signed into U.S. law by President Bill Clinton, which deregulated access to the telecommunications and broadcasting market, including the dissemination of media by internet. It was the first bill to be signed in cyberspace.

And at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, the big winners were:

Record and Song of the Year: SealKiss From A Rose

Album of the Year: Alanis Morissette for Jagged Little Pill

Best New Artist: Hootie & The Blowfish

 

These were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for February 10, 1996:

#5 – Gin Blossoms – Til I Hear It From You

#4 – Take That – Back For Good

#3 – Elton John – Blessed

#2 – Sophie B. Hawkins – As I Lay Me Down

#1 – Mariah Carey & Boys II Men – One Sweet Day

 

