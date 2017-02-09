UConn Releases 2017 Football Schedule

February 9, 2017 3:49 PM By Chuck Taylor

With the return of Randy Edsall as head football coach at UConn this season, a lot of Huskies faithful are expecting good things from the team in 2017. In anticipation of a winning season, at least, UConn released the team’s schedule for the upcoming season.

6 of the 7 home games will be held at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The other home game is a November 18th match-up with Boston College at Fenway Park. Kickoff times will be announced approximately a week before each game.

Aug. 31st vs Holy Cross

Sep. 9th vs South Florida

Sep. 16th @ Virginia

Sep. 30th @ SMU

Oct. 6th vs Memphis

Oct. 14th @ Temple

Oct. 21st vs Tulsa

Oct. 28th vs Missouri

Nov. 4th vs East Carolina

Nov. 11th @ Central Florida

Nov. 18th vs Boston College (at Fenway Park)

Dec. 2nd is the AAC championship game

 

