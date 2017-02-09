UConn Releases 2017 Football Schedule

With the return of Randy Edsall as head football coach at UConn this season, a lot of Huskies faithful are expecting good things from the team in 2017. In anticipation of a winning season, at least, UConn released the team’s schedule for the upcoming season.
6 of the 7 home games will be held at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The other home game is a November 18th match-up with Boston College at Fenway Park. Kickoff times will be announced approximately a week before each game.
Aug. 31st vs Holy Cross
Sep. 9th vs South Florida
Sep. 16th @ Virginia
Sep. 30th @ SMU
Oct. 6th vs Memphis
Oct. 14th @ Temple
Oct. 21st vs Tulsa
Oct. 28th vs Missouri
Nov. 4th vs East Carolina
Nov. 11th @ Central Florida
Nov. 18th vs Boston College (at Fenway Park)
Dec. 2nd is the AAC championship game