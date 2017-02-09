Thunder Snow Recipe ‘O The Day

So, if you are anywhere near a radio, tv, or social media of any kind, you have by now been flooded with the term THUNDER-SNOW. We have seen a lot of ‘Nor Easters in our days here but thunder-snow may be a first for me. If you grabbed milk eggs and bread check out this crackpot recipe that you can make in 2 hours!

Ingredients

Bread of choice (about 3/4 of a loaf)

8 eggs

1/2 cup milk

4 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

Optional:

2 teaspoons orange zest instead of nutmeg

Directions

1. Fill greased 6-quart slow cooker with bread.

2. Whisk together all other ingredients (wet mixture).

3. Pour over bread making sure all pieces are saturated. Note: Depending on the size of bread you use as well as your sweetness preference, you may want to use more or less of the wet mixture.

4. Cover with dishtowel before covering with lid.

5. Cook on high 2 hours.

Serve with maple syrup and powdered sugar, or try it with apricot preserves on top.