Quick Reflexes And Good Defense Makes Chris & Rachel A Good Team

Congratulations to Chris from Hartford and Rachel from West Hartford. They got engaged about two months ago. Their friendship/relationship began at a church/athletic club volleyball game. Chris’ quick reflexes and good defense saved Rachel from getting hit in the head with a volley ball. He has stood up for her and protected her many times since they met 16 years ago. Apparently he has won her over.

Chris sent his love in a PillowTalk dedication with a song by Bob Carlisle on Thursday night. He loves her very much. He will always be there to protect her. He hopes to see her soon and will always love her.