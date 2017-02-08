Tell Me Something Good February 7th

February 8, 2017 7:30 AM

We’ve talked before about Connecticut’s centuries of innovation • Connecticut has helped do everything from harvest crops to put men on the moon
NASA may not be sending people into space anymore, but it’s going to use private companies to continue America’s space program
A South Windsor company – Oxford Performance Materials – is using a new technology to make that happen and it is super cool!

AND

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and it doesn’t have to revolve around cards and candy. There are tons of ways for couples AND families to celebrate in Connecticut.

Tell Me Something Good

