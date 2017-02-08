Song Secret: Right Place…Right Time

Wayne Fitch played bass and wrote music. His friend Harry also worked for T.K. Records as a writer and studio musician when he was needed. The two had completed a song and were listening to the playback when the record company owner,heard it and said, Gwen McCrae might sound good doing that song.(She had a hit with a song called Rocking Chair recently) Well, Timing is everything because It wasn’t more that a few minutes later, Gwen’s husband George walked into the room and the label chairman said, George, why don’t you give it a try? It turned out to be one of the first hits of the disco era, and sold 11-Million copies. Oh and the two writers ended up having 5 #1 songs in the 70’s singing and playing their own songs. Tell you the story below.

