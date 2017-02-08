Selfies: AKA “Kilfies”

The United States Department of Transportation estimated that during 2014, the very first year of the selfie, 33,000 people were injured while driving and using a cell-phone in some fashion, which can include talking, listening, and “manual button/controls” including taking, uploading, downloading, editing, or opening of selfies! With those statistics in mind, the word “Kilfie” was born. Now in the last couple of years it is at that same level but for some reason a ton of the fatalities are in India. After a bit of research I see that many people were on top of trains as well as,sight seeing areas where they were not keeping their eyes on the road. When the “selfie Stick” came out a lot of people thought they would get creative especially at sporting events and some fell from very high levels injuring themselves and others and in doing so quickly brought about a new rule that says no selfie sticks into the arenas anymore.