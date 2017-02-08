Get Allan Camp’s Shari’s Berries & Dozen Roses $39.99 Valentine Deal Till Midnight

Hi, It’s Allan Camp. Here are the details on today’s Valentine’s Day Berry and Flower (1-2 punch) Discount package I have been talking about. I have the special Discount Code below.
- Two perfect gifts for your Valentine.
- TODAY ONLY! You can get freshly dipped strawberries from Shari’s Berries AND one dozen assorted roses for $39.99 plus shipping!
- Roses come the first day, Berries the 2nd.
- I have ordered the roses many times and they are awesome.
- The strawberries are dipped in white,milk and dark chocolatey goodness!
- Topped with chocolate chips,decorative swizzles and chopped nuts.
- They are perfectly packaged in a gift box with all the details taken care of.
- Here’s the ONLY way to get this incredible ONE DAY DEAL:Freshly dipped strawberries plus one dozen assorted roses starting at $39.99 plus shipping:
- Visit Berries.com to order.
- Click on the microphone in the top right corner, and type in the special CODE “CAMP” in the box where it says “Where did you hear about us .
- Order NOW, this offer expires at Midnight!