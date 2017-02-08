Get Allan Camp’s Shari’s Berries & Dozen Roses $39.99 Valentine Deal Till Midnight

February 8, 2017 11:16 AM By Allan Camp

Hi, It’s Allan Camp.  Here are the details on today’s Valentine’s Day Berry and Flower (1-2 punch) Discount package I have been talking about.  I have the special Discount Code below.

  • Two perfect gifts for your Valentine.
  • TODAY ONLY! You can get freshly dipped strawberries from Shari’s Berries AND one dozen assorted roses for $39.99 plus shipping!
  • Roses come the first day, Berries the 2nd.
  • I have ordered the roses many times and they are awesome.
  • The strawberries are dipped in white,milk and dark chocolatey goodness!
  • Topped with chocolate chips,decorative swizzles and chopped nuts.
  • They are perfectly packaged in a gift box with all the details taken care of.
  • Here’s the ONLY way to get this incredible ONE DAY DEAL:Freshly dipped strawberries plus one dozen assorted roses starting at $39.99 plus shipping:
  • Visit Berries.com to order.
  • Click on the microphone in the top right corner, and type in the special CODE “CAMP” in the box where it says “Where did you hear about us .
  • Order NOW, this offer expires at Midnight!
More from Allan Camp
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsCongrats to Tracie Johnson of Coventry - our first Sandals Vacation Winner! Don't miss the 2nd giveaway 2-13. Enter NOW!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live