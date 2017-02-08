Calm PillowTalk Requests And Dedications Before The Storm

February 8, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

It’s the perfect PillowTalk request for times like these. Things seem polarized and a bit unsettled. Steve from East Hartford called to request a song that puts it all in perspective. He wanted to play it for everyone listening. From A Distance was originally recorded by Nanci Griffith and was a big hit for Bette Midler.


Good to hear from Trina in Plantsville. She has been a PillowTalk listener for about the last 5 years. She loves the music. And her request of this Kenny G. classic certainly fits.

Maureen from Manchester reached out to Eddie in Tolland. She wants him to know that she loves the fact that they are talking again. Save The Best For Last by Vanessa Williams expresses the way she feels.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsCongrats to Tracie Johnson of Coventry - our first Sandals Vacation Winner! Don't miss the 2nd giveaway 2-13. Enter NOW!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live