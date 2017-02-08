Calm PillowTalk Requests And Dedications Before The Storm

It’s the perfect PillowTalk request for times like these. Things seem polarized and a bit unsettled. Steve from East Hartford called to request a song that puts it all in perspective. He wanted to play it for everyone listening. From A Distance was originally recorded by Nanci Griffith and was a big hit for Bette Midler.





Good to hear from Trina in Plantsville. She has been a PillowTalk listener for about the last 5 years. She loves the music. And her request of this Kenny G. classic certainly fits.

Maureen from Manchester reached out to Eddie in Tolland. She wants him to know that she loves the fact that they are talking again. Save The Best For Last by Vanessa Williams expresses the way she feels.

