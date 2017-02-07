Surprise On The Way To TV Show Taping

Congratulations to Amber and Steve from Marlborough, CT. Amber called PillowTalk to request a song and make a dedication to her husband on their 4 month wedding anniversary. They met at work and dated for two years before Steve proposed to Amber. They got married exactly one year after the marriage proposal.

A proposal that took them to New York City and a television taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert . Bdfore the show, they stopped on The Great White Way and Times Square where Steve got down on one knee and proposed to Amber.

Amber told me they have photographs of the big moment. I asked “So you had a photographer follow you around?” She said, “No, he simply handed his phone to someone standing in Times Square and they took the pictures”.

A guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that night just happened to be the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton.

Thanks for sharing your story Amber on PillowTalk.

A song by DMB does it for Amber and Steve.