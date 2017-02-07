Our Companions Pet of the Week – Dusty!

February 7, 2017 6:05 AM By Mike Stacy

Dusty is a handsomely distinguished, green-eyed male. He is a true gentleman and would love to be king of his castle. He likes to play with string feather toys, enjoys being brushed, has a very gentle, loving demeanor and even will give you kisses! Dusty is looking for a loving home where he can spend his days being lounging next to you on the couch, enjoying exercise with interactive play and will even snuggle up in bed with you at night. If you’d like to learn more about this handsome man please contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302.

