Madonna Adopts 2 More Children from Malawi, Africa

By Annie Reuter

Two children from Malawi, a country in Southeastern Africa, will be given a new home thanks to Madonna. The singer has been granted permission to adopt two more children from the region, the BBC reports.

Related: Ted Nugent Upset over ‘Old Withered Madonna’s’ White House Comments

Despite Madonna refuting reports that she planned to adopt more children at a charity visit to the country last month, Malawi’s high court confirmed the adoption ruling earlier today (Feb. 7). The children are the newest addition to Madonna’s growing family. The pop superstar previously adopted two other children from Malawi, David in 2006 and Mercy in 2009. Madonna’s two oldest children, Lourdes and Rocco, are from previous relationships.

Madonna was in attendance at the adoption hearing and was present when the ruling was given, Malawian judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula said.

“In fact, at the time we were granting her the permission she was in the courtroom with her lawyers,” Mvula said.