I don’t normally get to see the show, but I was home recuperating from the cold that is going around and I saw Noveen Crumbie on Ellen. I always wondered what it would like to be on an Ellen show, and what she is really like. So I asked Noveen to give us a call this morning from her new home on the west coast. Turns out, Noveen was in A Christmas Carol at Hartford Stage when she was little. Here is the conversation.

