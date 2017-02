Grammy Award winning artist Imogen Heap deserves a hug today. She is making babies smile all over!

She has created a song that is the first ever song to be scientifically tested to make babies happy!

It’s only 2 1/2 minutes long but it takes a baby on a journey of what science says are babies favorite sounds and lyrics!

The “Happy Song” has even reached Number 1 atop the Itunes Children’s Music Song Charts!

Check it out!