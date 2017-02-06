Patriots Champions Parade On Tuesday

Sunday’s NFL championship was New England‘s 5th, and 2nd in 3 years! And the city of Boston is ready to celebrate!

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the city will be throwing the champs a parade on Tuesday (2/7) starting at 11:00 am. Saying in a statement, “Congratulations to the greatest team, the greatest coach, and the greatest quarterback of all time for winning their fifth Super Bowl victory in Houston. The Patriots have made Boston and New England proud – fire up the duck boats!”

The forecast is calling for rain in Boston, but we doubt too many New Englanders will be worried about it raining on their ‘championship’ parade.