Patriots Champions Parade On Tuesday

February 6, 2017 3:39 PM By Chuck Taylor

Sunday’s NFL championship was New England‘s 5th, and 2nd in 3 years! And the city of Boston is ready to celebrate!

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the city will be throwing the champs a parade on Tuesday (2/7) starting at 11:00 am. Saying in a statement, “Congratulations to the greatest team, the greatest coach, and the greatest quarterback of all time for winning their fifth Super Bowl victory in Houston. The Patriots have made Boston and New England proud – fire up the duck boats!”

The forecast is calling for rain in Boston, but we doubt too many New Englanders will be worried about it raining on their ‘championship’ parade.

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsCongrats to Tracie Johnson of Coventry - our first Sandals Vacation Winner! Don't miss the 2nd giveaway 2-13. Enter NOW!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live