Lady Gaga: Artist Of The Week

February 6, 2017 6:00 AM By Allan Camp
Lady Gaga is the WRCH Artist of the week. Sunday night she did the Superbowl 51 Halftime show.  She kept it moving from the opening when she sang God Bless America on the roof of the stadium with lit up drones creating the back drop .  Next she dropped on cables into the arena and did her 13 minute athletic show.  It was awesome.

She said that the show has a lot of cardio in it.  She has been singing while training so she won’t run out of steam.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Here is the Carpool Karioke video that gives you a good prospective on what her personality is like.  It made me like her more.

 

