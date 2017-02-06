First Time PillowTalk Callers Keeping It Fresh At Night

February 6, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Sandy and Danny from Farmington met through a mutual friend that Sandy stayed in touch with since elementary school. They have been dating for about six months and things seem to be progressing just fine. Sandy’s message to Danny: “I love you and I hope you are having a good night.” Tina Turner’s big hit is Sandy’s PillowTalk choice.

Iris from Hartford wanted to share a song with Kris, her husband of ten years. Iris wanted her husband to know that she loves him with all his heart. An Elton John song gets her point across.

Tonya in Vernon wanted to connect with her brother Dan long distance. Dan lives in New York near Albany. Click on the play arrow below to hear Tonya’s message to her brother. Tonya is a karaoke regular every Monday night. The Etta James song At Last is among her favorites. Tonight she chose a song by Linda Ronstadt and James Ingram.

Tonya reaches out to her brother

